Moscow Dislikes New NATO-Ukraine Cooperation Program, Says Kremlin

Islam Times - Moscow dislikes a new NATO-Ukraine cooperation program that is provocative in nature, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"It is perfectly clear that NATO intends to continue interaction with Ukraine. Yes, this is what we dislike and this is what we consider as NATO actions that are quite provocative with regard to our apprehensions about security," the Russian presidential spokesman said, TASS reported.The document signed "has no new provisions and this is not the first program of cooperation," Peskov said.Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg said after a NATO-Ukraine Council meeting of foreign ministers on November 29 that the alliance and Kiev had adopted a program of cooperation for next year that included energy security and Ukrainian army training.A brief statement was circulated after the meeting, listing areas of cooperation between Ukraine and NATO for the future, but no practical decisions concerning military assistance to Ukraine followed.