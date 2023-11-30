Elimination of Israel Needs Only 2 Days: IRGC Chief

Islam Times - If another anti-Israeli military operation like the Al-Aqsa Storm operation breaks out, the Zionist regime will collapse in only 48 hours, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said.

Addressing a gathering of Basij forces in Iran’s northern city of Qazvin on Thursday, Major General Hossein Salami said the Al-Aqsa Storm operation that the Palestinian resistance forces launched outside Gaza on October 7 proved that the downfall of the Zionist regime is not distant and is much easier than what Israel and the US perceive.Tel Aviv, the city that has been occupied by the usurping Zionist regime, is totally within the target of attacks from Hezbollah and the forces in Gaza and the West Bank, he added.“If the engine of another operation like Al-Aqsa (Strom) is turned on, the time needed for the dissolution of the fake regime (Israel) will be only 48 hours so that… the regime will be totally wiped out,” the IRGC commander stated.Describing the ceasefire in Gaza as a result of the Israeli army’s defeat and frustration, Major General Salami said any war after the expiry of the truce will be limited to bombardment, because the Zionist army is incapable of proceeding with a ground offensive.He said information on the ground indicates that the Palestinian fighters in Gaza have detonated 300 tanks from a total of 1,600 tanks and personnel carriers that Israel had deployed to the battlefield.The Zionist regime’s economy has sustained heavy damages, as Israel is losing $300 million each day in the wake of the war on Gaza, he added.The IRGC chief noted that the Zionist army is no longer capable of carrying on the onslaught on Gaza, as 2,000 Israeli troops have deserted in recent weeks.More than 15,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7.A 4-day ceasefire in Gaza came into effect last week and has been extended twice.