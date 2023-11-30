0
Thursday 30 November 2023 - 21:06

Three Killed, Several Injured in Shooting in Al-Quds

Story Code : 1099430
Three Killed, Several Injured in Shooting in Al-Quds
Police said 16 people were injured in Thursday morning’s shooting. Emergency services evacuated eight of the more seriously wounded victims to nearby hospitals, the Israeli ambulance service said, Al Jazeera reported.

Police in West Jerusalem al-Quds said the gunmen “arrived at the scene in a vehicle armed with firearms”, including an M16 and a pistol, and opened fire towards a crowd at the bus station.

The attackers, residents of East Jerusalem al-Quds, were “subsequently neutralized by security forces and a nearby civilian”, police said.

Ammunition and weapons were found inside their car, they added.

Security camera footage aired by Israel’s Channel 12 television showed the moments of the attack. A white car is seen stopped beside a crowded bus stop. Two men then step out, guns drawn, and run at the crowd as people scatter. Shortly afterwards the attackers are gunned down.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said one of the victims was a 24-year-old woman. A 73-year-old man, who was in a critical condition, was pronounced dead at Shaare Zedek Medical Center. A third person also died of his wounds, Israeli media reported.

The ambulance service initially said that five of the wounded had serious injuries and two had moderate to light injuries.

The incident took place just as Israel and Hamas agreed to extend the truce for a seventh day, shortly before the agreement was set to expire.
