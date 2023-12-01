0
Friday 1 December 2023 - 20:59

Around 180 Palestinians Martyred in Gaza as ‘Israel’ Resumes Attacks

Story Code : 1099598
Around 180 Palestinians Martyred in Gaza as ‘Israel’ Resumes Attacks
The hostilities started as the temporary humanitarian truce expired in the early hours of Friday.

The Zionist army has issued a statement saying that it has resumed its military campaign in the Gaza Strip, claiming that Hamas violated the truce by firing into the occupied territories.

International mediators, including Qatar, Egypt and the US, were on Friday pushing for another extension of the Gaza truce ahead of its expiration at 7 am local time, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, humanitarian aid found itself stuck close to the border between Egypt and Gaza as ‘Israel’ recommenced its aggression, sources report.

"The bombardment has been going on since seven in the morning. There are planes and artillery and we haven't moved," one of the aid truck drivers told AFP.

According to Egyptian security sources and a representative from the Red Crescent, trucks carrying aid and fuel ceased their entry from Egypt. UN officials characterized the renewed hostilities as "catastrophic" and expressed uncertainty about the ongoing delivery of aid.

Rafah has served as the sole entry point for aid into Gaza since the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime initiated a siege and bombardment of the coastal Palestinian territory.
