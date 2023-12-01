Gaza Aid Blocked Amid Israeli Bombardment Resumption

Islam Times - The flow of essential aid, including fuel and cooking gas, from Egypt to Gaza through the Rafah border crossing has ceased due to the restart of Israeli bombardment, a Rafah border crossing spokesperson confirmed.

Although aid deliveries had increased during the recent week-long truce, officials noted it was still significantly below the required amount.Rafah serves as the sole entry point for humanitarian relief destined for Gaza, with limited deliveries commencing on October 21, following the conflict's onset.In a recent Israeli air attack on two residential buildings in Rafah, at least six individuals have been reported killed, according to Gaza health officials.Reports indicate targeted attacks on houses across several regions in Gaza, including Rafah, Jabalia, Maghazi, and Nuseriat, among others, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries.Witnesses described scenes of people bidding farewell to their loved ones in Nasser Hospital, which is just one of several medical facilities overwhelmed by the influx of injuries across Gaza.With Israeli forces dropping evacuation leaflets in Khan Younis, residents face uncertainty amid a lack of preparedness and shelter, compounded by widespread destruction and displacement.Al Jazeera Journalist Hind Khoudary reported from Khan Younis, highlighting the dire situation: "There is no shelter, no safe space for people in Gaza. Many have lost their houses. Hospitals, UN facilities are packed with evacuees."The evacuation warnings suggest Israel is now planning to further target areas in the south of the Strip after concentrating most of its bombardment on the north of the enclave in the weeks before the truce.It is not clear where the more than two-thirds of the enclave’s population of 2.3 million who have been displaced since October 7 are now expected to be sheltering as Israel resumes its offensive.