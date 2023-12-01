Palestinian Resistance Group Declares Ending Israeli Occupation as Sole Solution

Islam Times - The senior spokesperson for Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, Osama Hamdan, emphasized in a phone interview with Al Jazeera that a truce isn't the ultimate solution to the ongoing Gaza conflict, asserting that the real solution is to put an end to Israeli occupation.

“The solution is not to have a truce. The real solution is to find mechanisms to put an end to this occupation,” Hamdan said, expressing gratitude to Egypt and Qatar for their efforts but lamented that the aggression has halted progress.He conveyed openness to any constructive efforts aiming to halt the aggression, emphasizing that Hamas leadership cooperated in these endeavors. However, Hamdan expressed disappointment that some parties, apart from Qatar and Egypt, didn’t exhibit a willingness to exert further efforts. Additionally, Hamdan criticized the American administration for not applying substantial pressure on Israel.Meanwhile, the Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said the Israeli army “must return to and crush Gaza with all our might.”In a post on X, he said the enclave should be attacked at maximum power “for the sake of the children who have not yet returned, for the murdered who will no longer return, and so that the horrors of 7/10 will never return.”UNICEF spokesperson James Elder, present in Khan Younis, highlighted the escalating fear among Palestinians after the resumption of Israel’s military offensive. He stressed the strain on hospitals, particularly Nasser Hospital, operating beyond its capacity, unable to withstand further assaults.Sources familiar with negotiations revealed that Qatari and Egyptian mediators have engaged with Israel and Hamas since the conflict reignited, continuing discussions on extending the truce. Israeli forces have been issuing evacuation warnings in Khan Younis, signaling potential further strikes in the south of the Strip.Journalist Hind Khoudary reported from Khan Younis, stating the dilemma faced by civilians amidst a lack of shelters and safe havens. With hospitals and UN facilities overwhelmed, the imminent danger looms large for those displaced by the ongoing offensive.Israel's intentions regarding the displaced population, a majority of Gaza’s inhabitants, remain unclear as the offensive escalates once more. It is not clear where the more than two-thirds of the enclave’s population of 2.3 million who have been displaced since October 7 are now expected to be sheltering as Israel resumes its offensive.