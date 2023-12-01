Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian commended Yemen's solidarity with the Palestinian people during a period of escalated Israeli aggression.

The top Iranian diplomat visited the Yemeni Embassy in Tehran on Thursday to express the Islamic Republic's appreciation for Sanaa's support."Yemen's support for the people of Gaza [Strip] and the [occupied] West Bank is admirable," remarked Amirabdollahian during his meeting with Yemeni Ambassador Ibrahim Mohammed al-Dailami.The meeting occurred amidst an ongoing conflict instigated by the Israeli regime against Gaza since October 7, resulting in the loss of over 15,500 Palestinian lives.The regime has intensified attacks on the West Bank amid this war. Yemeni forces have undertaken multiple operations against the Israeli occupiers since the initiation of the their military campaign in Gaza, involving ballistic and cruise missile strikes. Additionally, they have seized at least three Israeli ships traversing Yemen's territorial waters.In protest against Washington's unwavering military and political support for the Israeli war, Yemeni forces have executed at least two operations targeting United States' interests."We consider defending the people of Palestine and Gaza to be our duty, and will continue supporting Palestine as long as it is necessary," affirmed the Yemeni envoy.He further stated, "The decision by the [Yemeni] leaders in Sanaa towards targeting the Zionist regime's interests in the occupied territories and at sea is in line with our strong belief in defending the people of Gaza."On the same day, Yemen's Armed Forces released a statement, vowing to resume attacks against Israeli targets if the regime recommenced its assault on Gaza after a 7-day truce, expected to expire on Friday.