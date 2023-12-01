0
Friday 1 December 2023 - 21:13

Outsiders in Strait of Hormuz after Regional Discord: IRGC

Story Code : 1099606
Outsiders in Strait of Hormuz after Regional Discord: IRGC
Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri was meeting with Oman’s Brigadier Hamid bin Abdullah Al Balushi, the Assistant Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces for Operations and Planning, in the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas on Friday.

“The responsibility of ensuring security in the strategic Strait of Hormuz besets on the regional countries and the presence of foreigners is only aimed at sowing discord among the Muslim nations,” Tangsiri said, according to Press TV.

The IRGC commander said Iran has always sought to reinforce unity among Muslim nations. “It is imperative to support all Muslim nations and we do not differentiate between Shia and Sunni Muslims.”

He said Tehran and Muscat enjoy deep-seated relations of cooperation. Tangsiri praised Oman’s support for the eight-year war imposed by then-Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein on Iran.

On Thursday, the militaries of Iran and Oman staged a day-long joint naval rescue and relief exercise in the Strait of Hormuz and the northern tip of the Indian Ocean.

Tangsiri further said the young personnel of the IRGC naval forces have designed and manufactured unique vessels and made remarkable achievements in the production of missiles, drones and submarines, of which the enemies are only partially aware.

The Omani military commander said his country stands with Iran in efforts to boost regional security.

During the one-day drills, Iranian and Omani military forces managed to successfully implement various scenarios, showcasing their coordination. 

The two countries have held several joint naval drills in recent years.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to build up its defense capabilities, emphasizing such abilities are entirely meant for the purpose of defense and will be never subject to negotiation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime's Allegations on Chemical Weapons Violation
1 December 2023
Report: US Provided “Israel” with More Than 70k Weapons Since 1950
Report: US Provided “Israel” with More Than 70k Weapons Since 1950
1 December 2023
Gaza Aggression: At Least 36 Palestinians Martyred in Resumed “Israeli” War
Gaza Aggression: At Least 36 Palestinians Martyred in Resumed “Israeli” War
1 December 2023
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
30 November 2023
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
29 November 2023
Netanyahu Says War Will Resume Soon Despite Truce Extension
Netanyahu Says War Will Resume Soon Despite Truce Extension
30 November 2023
North Korea Says It Will Not Negotiate Sovereignty with
North Korea Says It Will Not Negotiate Sovereignty with 'Double-Faced' US
30 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
29 November 2023
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
29 November 2023
US Doomed to Flee Syria, Iraq: Iranian General
US Doomed to Flee Syria, Iraq: Iranian General
29 November 2023
َA Look Into Israeli Regime
َA Look Into Israeli Regime's Losses in Gaza Battle
29 November 2023
WHO: More Palestinians Could Die from Diseases than Bombs in Besieged Gaza
WHO: More Palestinians Could Die from Diseases than Bombs in Besieged Gaza
29 November 2023