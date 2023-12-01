Outsiders in Strait of Hormuz after Regional Discord: IRGC

Islam Times - The presence of extra-regional countries in the Strait of Hormuz merely aims to bring about friction among the Muslim nations of the region, accoridng to the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy.

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri was meeting with Oman’s Brigadier Hamid bin Abdullah Al Balushi, the Assistant Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces for Operations and Planning, in the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas on Friday.“The responsibility of ensuring security in the strategic Strait of Hormuz besets on the regional countries and the presence of foreigners is only aimed at sowing discord among the Muslim nations,” Tangsiri said, according to Press TV.The IRGC commander said Iran has always sought to reinforce unity among Muslim nations. “It is imperative to support all Muslim nations and we do not differentiate between Shia and Sunni Muslims.”He said Tehran and Muscat enjoy deep-seated relations of cooperation. Tangsiri praised Oman’s support for the eight-year war imposed by then-Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein on Iran.On Thursday, the militaries of Iran and Oman staged a day-long joint naval rescue and relief exercise in the Strait of Hormuz and the northern tip of the Indian Ocean.Tangsiri further said the young personnel of the IRGC naval forces have designed and manufactured unique vessels and made remarkable achievements in the production of missiles, drones and submarines, of which the enemies are only partially aware.The Omani military commander said his country stands with Iran in efforts to boost regional security.During the one-day drills, Iranian and Omani military forces managed to successfully implement various scenarios, showcasing their coordination.The two countries have held several joint naval drills in recent years.Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to build up its defense capabilities, emphasizing such abilities are entirely meant for the purpose of defense and will be never subject to negotiation.