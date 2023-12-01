Hezbollah Targets a Gathering of Israeli Soldiers at Border

Islam Times - The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah targeted a gathering of Israeli regime soldiers on Lebanese southern borders as the Israeli regime resumed its aggression on the Gaza Strip on Friday.

Hezbollah fighters attacked a gathering of the Israeli occupation soldiers in the vicinity of Jal Al-Alam site, a statement by the Resistance movement said on Friday.According to the latest figures by the Gaza health authorities, the Zionist regime's resumed aggression on Friday claimed the lives of 109 civilian Gazans in a matter of hours since Friday morning.Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement said in a statement on Friday, it targeted the Zionist regime's capital, Tel Aviv, with rockets, and some other occupied twons, forcing many Zionists to seek shelters for fear of their lives.The temporary ceasefire between Hamas and the Zionist regime ended today as the deadline passed after seven days.The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, launched an operation against the Zionist Israeli regime on October 7 in response to more than seven decades of occupation of Palestine and nearly two decades of blockade of Gaza and imprisonment and torture of thousands of Palestinians. It killed more than 1,200 Zionists soldiers and settlers and took more than 220 of them to the enclave as prisoners.In retaliation to Hamas's operation, which was called the al-Aqsa Storm operation, the Zionist regime launched heavy attacks against Gaza and put the enclave under total siege.More than 15,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Zionist regime's attacks, while tens of thousands of others have been injured.