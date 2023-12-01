0
Friday 1 December 2023 - 21:15

Hezbollah Targets a Gathering of Israeli Soldiers at Border

Story Code : 1099607
Hezbollah Targets a Gathering of Israeli Soldiers at Border
Hezbollah fighters attacked a gathering of the Israeli occupation soldiers in the vicinity of Jal Al-Alam site, a statement by the Resistance movement said on Friday. 

According to the latest figures by the Gaza health authorities, the Zionist regime's resumed aggression on Friday claimed the lives of 109 civilian Gazans in a matter of hours since Friday morning.  

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement said in a statement on Friday, it targeted the Zionist regime's capital, Tel Aviv, with rockets, and some other occupied twons, forcing many Zionists to seek shelters for fear of their lives.

The temporary ceasefire between Hamas and the Zionist regime ended today as the deadline passed after seven days.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, launched an operation against the Zionist Israeli regime on October 7 in response to more than seven decades of occupation of Palestine and nearly two decades of blockade of Gaza and imprisonment and torture of thousands of Palestinians. It killed more than 1,200 Zionists soldiers and settlers and took more than 220 of them to the enclave as prisoners. 

In retaliation to Hamas's operation, which was called the al-Aqsa Storm operation, the Zionist regime launched heavy attacks against Gaza and put the enclave under total siege. 

More than 15,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Zionist regime's attacks, while tens of thousands of others have been injured.
Comment


Featured Stories
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime's Allegations on Chemical Weapons Violation
1 December 2023
Report: US Provided “Israel” with More Than 70k Weapons Since 1950
Report: US Provided “Israel” with More Than 70k Weapons Since 1950
1 December 2023
Gaza Aggression: At Least 36 Palestinians Martyred in Resumed “Israeli” War
Gaza Aggression: At Least 36 Palestinians Martyred in Resumed “Israeli” War
1 December 2023
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
30 November 2023
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
29 November 2023
Netanyahu Says War Will Resume Soon Despite Truce Extension
Netanyahu Says War Will Resume Soon Despite Truce Extension
30 November 2023
North Korea Says It Will Not Negotiate Sovereignty with
North Korea Says It Will Not Negotiate Sovereignty with 'Double-Faced' US
30 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
29 November 2023
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
29 November 2023
US Doomed to Flee Syria, Iraq: Iranian General
US Doomed to Flee Syria, Iraq: Iranian General
29 November 2023
َA Look Into Israeli Regime
َA Look Into Israeli Regime's Losses in Gaza Battle
29 November 2023
WHO: More Palestinians Could Die from Diseases than Bombs in Besieged Gaza
WHO: More Palestinians Could Die from Diseases than Bombs in Besieged Gaza
29 November 2023