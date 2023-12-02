Sinwar Publicly Spoke of A ’Flood’ A Year Before October 7: Reuters

Islam Times - "We will come to you, God willing, in a roaring flood. We will come to you with endless rockets, we will come to you in a limitless flood of soldiers, we will come to you with millions of our people, like the repeating tide," Yehya al-Sinwar, Hamas Chief in Gaza, said in an address on December 14, 2022.

Reuters highlighted al-Sinwar's remarks in an article published on Friday, saying that the Resistance leader planned for the October 7 operation on ‘Israeli’ positions in plain sight.In the same context, the ‘Jerusalem Post’, citing unnamed security sources, said that al-Qassam Brigades leader, Mohammad al-Deif, and al-Sinwar were aware of close ‘Israeli’ spying and used alternative methods to communicate messages."No one understood this, not Aman [Military Intelligence], not the Shin Bet, nor the Mossad," a security official told JP. "Otherwise, they wouldn't have left the border unguarded, with no basic response from the ground or air."The ‘Israeli’ media outlet, citing a security source, said the Palestinian Resistance faction conducted "a perfect deception exercise," in preparation for October 7 Operation al-Aqsa Flood.The newspaper also pointed to a failed ‘Israeli’ military attempt to install tapping devices in "Hamas strongholds," however the ‘Israeli’ military was discovered in Khan Yunis, failing the mission of its forces.Hamas was able to capture some of the devices left behind by the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces and decode them to discover ‘Israeli’ forces’ surveillance techniques.On another note, Reuters quoted a senior ‘Israeli’ security official as saying that al-Sinwar had an impact on the talks mediated by Qatar, leading to the "ceasefire" that ended Friday, after liberating more than 200 Palestinian detainees in exchange for the release of dozens of ‘Israeli’ captives in the Gaza Strip.Reuters noted that the issue of prisoner exchange is a very personal matter for al-Sinwar, who spent half of his life behind bars and pledged to liberate all Palestinian detainees in ‘Israeli’ prisons.Al-Sinwar himself was one of 1,027 Palestinians released from ‘Israeli’ prisons in exchange for one ‘Israeli’ soldier held in Gaza in 2011. At that time, al-Sinwar called on the Palestinian Resistance to ensure the release of all Palestinian detainees.During the ‘Israeli’ aggression on the Gaza Strip, al-Sinwar said that the Palestinian Resistance is ready to release all ‘Israeli’ captives it holds, in exchange for the release of all Palestinian detainees in ‘Israeli’ prisons.According to a survey conducted by the Maariv newspaper, just before the resumption of the ‘Israeli’ aggression on the Gaza Strip on Friday morning, the majority of ‘Israelis’ supported the extension of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the daily release of captives by Hamas.The survey showed that a clear majority of 54% of all participants in the survey "support the continuation of the exchange deal and the cessation of the ceasefire agreement that took place."Moreover, the results show that only 25% of those surveyed opposed the idea, while 21% did not give a definitive answer. Furthermore, 40% of those who brought Netanyahu to power in the ‘Israeli’ government said that they support the extension of the deal.