Saturday 2 December 2023 - 20:38

Tehran Decries US Green Light for Renewed ’Israeli’ War on Gaza

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Kanaani deplored the renewal of ‘Israel’s’ “brutal military attacks” on Gaza, which have killed around 200 people and injured 600 others during only 24 hours after a week-long ceasefire.

He said the ‘Israeli’ strikes, which have resumed with the green light given by the US, add to an endless litany of war crimes, infanticide and genocide that have resulted in the gruesome killing of over 16,000 Palestinians during 48 days.

“This amounts to a major moral scandal for the US government and has shown the true face of American human rights to the world,” the spokesman stated.

The ‘Israeli’ regime has renewed the bombardment of Gaza, hitting areas across the enclave after the end of a week-long truce.

The UN humanitarian chief has again called for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying Palestinians in the besieged territory are “surrounded by disease, destruction and death.”

More than 15,500 Palestinians have been martyred in Gaza since October 7.
