0
Saturday 2 December 2023 - 20:41

Iranian Navy Unveils Homegrown Chamrosh-4 VTOL Drone, Remotely Operated Vehicle

Story Code : 1099877
Iranian Navy Unveils Homegrown Chamrosh-4 VTOL Drone, Remotely Operated Vehicle
The indigenous military achievements were put on display during an exhibition attended by Chief Commander of the Iranian Army, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, and a number of high-ranking military figures and state officials in the capital Tehran on Saturday.

The VTOL drone, dubbed Chamrosh-4 and named after a bird in Persian mythology believed to live on the summit of Mount Alborz, enjoys cost-efficient technologies and can easily take off from and land vertically on the decks of all types of naval vessels, and carry out assigned missions.

Moreover, the remotely operated vehicle can detect, locate and destroy both anchored sleeping naval mines. The ROV reportedly has the ability to carry payloads to mines and clear them.

During the exhibition, various seaborne weapons, anti-ship missile systems, sophisticated surveillance, telecommunications and electronic warfare systems, as well as domestically produced advanced parts were showcased.

Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, decrying enemies for questioning the country’s missile program.
Comment


Featured Stories
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus
2 December 2023
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
2 December 2023
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
1 December 2023
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime's Allegations on Chemical Weapons Violation
1 December 2023
Report: US Provided “Israel” with More Than 70k Weapons Since 1950
Report: US Provided “Israel” with More Than 70k Weapons Since 1950
1 December 2023
Gaza Aggression: At Least 36 Palestinians Martyred in Resumed “Israeli” War
Gaza Aggression: At Least 36 Palestinians Martyred in Resumed “Israeli” War
1 December 2023
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
30 November 2023
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
29 November 2023
Netanyahu Says War Will Resume Soon Despite Truce Extension
Netanyahu Says War Will Resume Soon Despite Truce Extension
30 November 2023
North Korea Says It Will Not Negotiate Sovereignty with
North Korea Says It Will Not Negotiate Sovereignty with 'Double-Faced' US
30 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
29 November 2023
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
29 November 2023