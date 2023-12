Islam Times - After approval by the Iranian Parliament, Iran and Indonesia will launch a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) in line with bolstering mutual trade.

In this regard, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi forwarded the bill of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Tehran and Jakarta to the Parliament for final approval.The bill was approved at the Cabinet of Ministers on November 1 at the suggestion of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.The bill aims to promote the level of bilateral cooperation and also create proper facilities in economic relations between the two countries.