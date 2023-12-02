0
Saturday 2 December 2023 - 21:21

Turkey Condemns Israel's Atrocities in Gaza as ‘State Terrorism’

Story Code : 1099889
Turkey Condemns Israel
"Israeli officials, once known as victims of genocide, have now turned into killers of their ancestors," h said.  

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas was highlighted by Erdogan as integral to determining the besieged enclave's future.

Reports revealed that over 40,000 Palestinians have been wounded in the Israeli attacks on Gaza, with 70% being women and children. The deliberate targeting of 130 health institutions by Israel has left 20 hospitals out of service, resulting in hundreds of wounded individuals being treated on the ground due to the lack of functioning medical facilities.

Shockingly, amidst the chaos, 31 health workers have been detained, enduring harrowing conditions of torture and starvation. Tragically, nearly 280 health personnel have been killed by the Israeli military, as Gaza's hospitals, deprived of resources, are bracing for a surge in casualties each day.

A spokesman for the Independent Commission for Human Rights urged respect for Palestinians' rights and highlighted forced displacements in Khan Younis, indicating Israeli forces' attempts to relocate residents to Rafah.

The blame wasn't limited to Israel; responsibility was attributed to the US as a direct partner in decision-making, accused of enabling the Gaza situation. The Commission expressed direct condemnation toward the American president, alleging participation in Gaza's genocide.

Reports indicated over 15,500 Palestinian deaths in Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes since October 7.
Comment


Featured Stories
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus
2 December 2023
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
2 December 2023
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
1 December 2023
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime's Allegations on Chemical Weapons Violation
1 December 2023
Report: US Provided “Israel” with More Than 70k Weapons Since 1950
Report: US Provided “Israel” with More Than 70k Weapons Since 1950
1 December 2023
Gaza Aggression: At Least 36 Palestinians Martyred in Resumed “Israeli” War
Gaza Aggression: At Least 36 Palestinians Martyred in Resumed “Israeli” War
1 December 2023
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
30 November 2023
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
29 November 2023
Netanyahu Says War Will Resume Soon Despite Truce Extension
Netanyahu Says War Will Resume Soon Despite Truce Extension
30 November 2023
North Korea Says It Will Not Negotiate Sovereignty with
North Korea Says It Will Not Negotiate Sovereignty with 'Double-Faced' US
30 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
29 November 2023
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
29 November 2023