2 IRGC Forces Martyred in Israeli Attack in Syria

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said two of its servicemen serving as military advisers in Syria have been martyred at the hands of the Zionist regime.

The IRGC Public Relations department announced in a statement on Saturday that Mohammad Ali Ataee Shoorche and Panah Taqizadeh have been martyred by the Zionist regime during an advisory mission in the Islamic resistance’s battlefront in Syria.The IRGC said the two servicemen have been martyred against a backdrop of the relentless and barbaric crimes the fake Zionist regime has been committing against Gaza with the blatant support provided by the US and a number of European governments, which have killed thousands of Palestinians in an unequal and unfair war.The Israeli regime has carried out hundreds of air attacks against targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, which have killed a number of IRGC advisers in the Arab country.