Sunday 3 December 2023 - 21:32

Iran Demands Iraq’s Incessant Action against KRG-Based Terrorists

Story Code : 1100087
In a meeting with the interior minister of Iraq, held in Baghdad on Sunday, Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri expressed gratitude to the Iraqi government for drawing anti-Iranian terrorist groups away from the borders of the Kurdistan Region with Iran.

The Baghdad government is expected to proceed with its activities until the complete disarmament of the terrorist groups, the Iranian general stated, noting that there still exist concerns and clues about the presence of a number of terrorist elements along the common border with Iran.

The 1,500-km frontier between Iran and Iraq must be safe borders for friendship, trade and tourism, the commander stated.

He described plans for mutual cooperation between the border guards of Iran and Iraq as a way to ensure full border security.

Iraq conducted a series of operations to ally Iran’s concerns after Tehran set a deadline of September 19 for the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government to take action against anti-Iran terrorists stationed along the common border.

The IRGC launched several rounds of military strikes on the positions of separatist groups in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region in 2022.
