Colombian President Condemns Israeli Bombings in Gaza as ‘Nazi Practices’

Islam Times - Colombian President Gustavo Petro criticized Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, denouncing the bombings in the city of Deir al-Balah as reminiscent of "Nazi practices."

"They (Israelis) claim this is not Nazi-like; killing 5,300 Palestinian boys and girls is a Nazi practice, despite the West's reluctance to acknowledge this truth," Petro posted on a social media platform.Attached to the posting was video footage showing a residential area reduced to rubble by the Israeli airstrikes in Deir al-Balah.Petro has repeatedly compared Israelis’ atrocious crimes against the Palestinians to Nazi practices in the first half of the past century.The Colombian leader had previously drawn a parallel between Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and the "Nazi-like" attacks, pointing out that genocide in Gaza had been launched by the Apartheid regime in the Arab country.Petro's remarks reflect the growing concern among the international community as the Israeli regime forces continue to mass kill the Palestinians with at least 16,000 civilians, mostly women and children, dead since Oct. 7.After the Israeli regime launched its ethnic cleansing operation under the pretext of eradicating resistance groups in Gaza, Petro voiced his solidarity with the Palestinian people in numerous messages posted on X.The Colombian president has noted that the Israelis must stop their systematic attacks targeting the civilian population, urging the European Union to abide by international law and condemn Israelis' genocidal war on Gaza.Petro has also stressed that basic needs for human survival such as water, food, fuel, and power, must be restored in Gaza, vowing to send humanitarian aid to the besieged strip.In addition to the nonstop Israeli bombings, shelling, and direct ground attacks, the Zionist forces have cut off basic essentials needed in Gaza.Meanwhile, UN officials expressed their strong opposition to the “catastrophic” resumption of the Israelis' genocidal war on the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.The UN humanitarian office in Geneva said on Friday the resumption of Israeli attacks on the defenseless Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip meant “hell on Earth has returned to Gaza.”Israeli warplanes restarted nonstop airstrikes on Gaza as an extended week-long ceasefire between the regime and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas expired on Friday.The regime forces have also targeted medical facilities in its attacks on Gaza in a flagrant violation of international law.The hospitals in the blockaded area have lost their capacity to treat patients, a Palestinian Health Ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.“All hospitals are overcrowded with the number of wounded, exceeding their medical capabilities and capacity, and lacking surgical tools and bone stabilizers,” Ashraf Al-Qudra explained.