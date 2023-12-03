Russia Releases 2023 Report on Worldwide Situation with Glorification of Nazism

Islam Times - The Russian Foreign Ministry has published its latest report on the glorification of Nazism and the rise of neo-Nazism, along with other practices intensifying contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance, as outlined in the 2023 edition.

The report, available on the Russian foreign ministry's official site, aims to uphold historical truth regarding the course and conclusion of World War II, aligning with Russia's commitment to preserving this narrative.Attributed significantly to blatant double standards and revanchism, the negative trends outlined in the report continue to grow more noticeable with each passing year.Unfortunately, this year follows the same disheartening pattern.The report highlights numerous countries where former Nazi collaborators are revered as "fighters for independence," employing various methods to reshape public opinion. Russia observes that the actions of officials in these nations are increasingly detrimental to their people's interests.In February 2022, the collective West found renewed impetus to justify its Russophobic stance following Russia's initiation of a special military operation aimed at de-Nazifying and demilitarizing Ukraine while safeguarding the civilian population of Donbass. However, in reality, the West's actions have resulted in total discrimination against Russians, an issue that persists to this day.These exposed trends affirm Russia's stance that racial discrimination and the glorification of Nazism pose significant threats to values of true democracy and the protection of human rights, seriously challenging both international and regional security.The report adds that the absolute majority of members of the global community shares Russia’s approaches to countering the glorification of Nazism.