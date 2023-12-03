0
Sunday 3 December 2023 - 21:54

Supporting Palestine Enshrined in Iran’s Constitution: Raisi

Iran’s support for Gaza and Palestine is in total compliance with the Constitution, which has obligated the Islamic government to back the oppressed, Raisi said in an address to a conference on the implementation of the Constitution, held in Tehran on Sunday.

He noted that supporting the rights of the Palestinian nation has been a fundamental principle of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s foreign policy since the victory of the Revolution in 1979.

Describing the issue of Palestine as the Muslim world’s top priority, the president underlined that international political developments or the interests of certain regional parties won’t change this basic tenet of Iran’s foreign policy by any means.

He also noted that massive worldwide rallies in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza indicate that the blood of the oppressed Palestinian people has overcome the arrogance system’s media empire.

Raisi also expressed confidence that the Zionist regime, which has the blood of over 6,000 Palestinian children on its hands, is going to collapse and vanish.

At least 15,207 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7, when the Zionist regime launched a brutal onslaught on the besieged enclave.
