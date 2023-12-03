0
Sunday 3 December 2023 - 21:55

Israeli Forces Storms Home of Al-Aqsa Mosque Preacher amid Persistent West Bank Raids

Story Code : 1100095
Israeli Forces Storms Home of Al-Aqsa Mosque Preacher amid Persistent West Bank Raids
Sheikh Sabri is the head of the Supreme Islamic Council in al-Quds and the former religious leader of al-Quds and the Palestinian territories. He is the founder and president of the Association of Scholars and Preachers in Palestine, president of the Supreme Fatwa Council in Palestine and president of the Supreme Islamic Authority in al-Quds, as reported by Al Jazeera Arabic.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported the killing of Adnan Issam Zaid, 21, by Israeli forces during a raid in Qalqilya in the occupied West Bank. Israeli military operations extended to Ain al-Sultan refugee camp north of Jericho, with reports on Telegram indicating a heavy military presence, creating a tense atmosphere in the camp as homes were raided.

Overnight Israeli raids have taken place regularly since October 7. In the occupied West Bank, at least 254 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army and settlers. Disturbingly, figures reveal that over a quarter of these casualties were minors.

Moreover, the Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ Affairs reported over 3,400 imprisonments since October 7.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas: No More Prisoner Exchanges Until Complete End of Israeli War
Hamas: No More Prisoner Exchanges Until Complete End of Israeli War
US Base in Iraq’s Erbil Attacked by Drone
US Base in Iraq’s Erbil Attacked by Drone
3 December 2023
Israel
Israel's Overnight Airstrikes near Damascus Strongly Condemned by Syria
3 December 2023
EU Highlights Iran’s Role in Settlement of Gaza Crisis
EU Highlights Iran’s Role in Settlement of Gaza Crisis
3 December 2023
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
2 December 2023
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus
2 December 2023
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
2 December 2023
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
1 December 2023
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime's Allegations on Chemical Weapons Violation
1 December 2023
Report: US Provided “Israel” with More Than 70k Weapons Since 1950
Report: US Provided “Israel” with More Than 70k Weapons Since 1950
1 December 2023
Gaza Aggression: At Least 36 Palestinians Martyred in Resumed “Israeli” War
Gaza Aggression: At Least 36 Palestinians Martyred in Resumed “Israeli” War
1 December 2023
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
30 November 2023
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
29 November 2023