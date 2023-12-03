Israeli Forces Storms Home of Al-Aqsa Mosque Preacher amid Persistent West Bank Raids

Islam Times - The Israeli army's raids in the occupied West Bank persist, with reports of a storming the residence of Al-Aqsa Mosque preacher Sheikh Ikrimah Sabri in al-Sawana neighborhood, occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds.

Sheikh Sabri is the head of the Supreme Islamic Council in al-Quds and the former religious leader of al-Quds and the Palestinian territories. He is the founder and president of the Association of Scholars and Preachers in Palestine, president of the Supreme Fatwa Council in Palestine and president of the Supreme Islamic Authority in al-Quds, as reported by Al Jazeera Arabic.Meanwhile, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported the killing of Adnan Issam Zaid, 21, by Israeli forces during a raid in Qalqilya in the occupied West Bank. Israeli military operations extended to Ain al-Sultan refugee camp north of Jericho, with reports on Telegram indicating a heavy military presence, creating a tense atmosphere in the camp as homes were raided.Overnight Israeli raids have taken place regularly since October 7. In the occupied West Bank, at least 254 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army and settlers. Disturbingly, figures reveal that over a quarter of these casualties were minors.Moreover, the Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ Affairs reported over 3,400 imprisonments since October 7.