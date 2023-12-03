Turkish Doctors Hold Silent March in Solidarity with Gaza

Islam Times - Turkish doctors and medical students staged a silent march in support of Palestinian doctors in the Gaza Strip.

Dressed in white coats marked with red handprints, they carried placards reading “Doctors stand with Palestine” while marching through Istanbul on Saturday.Al-Nassar Hospital in southern Gaza, visited by WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was described as “beyond inadequate.”Ghebreyesus expressed deep concern over the hospital's overcrowded state, accommodating 1,000 patients, more than three times its capacity.He lamented the dire situation, stating, “Patients were receiving care on the floor, screaming in pain. These conditions are beyond inadequate – unimaginable for the provision of health care. I cannot find words strong enough to express our concern over what we’re witnessing. Ceasefire. NOW.”On 20 November, the WHO reported 335 recorded attacks on healthcare in Palestinian territories since October 7, with 164 in Gaza and 171 in the West Bank.Palestinian human rights organizations have issued a letter calling on UN human rights experts specializing in the prevention of genocide to take “immediate” action as “genocide is unfolding in the Gaza Strip”.The letter was addressed to two UN experts: the UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide Alice Wairimu Nderitu and the UN Special Adviser on the Responsibility to Protect George Okoth-Obbo. It urged them to “take all measures at (their) disposal”, including “mobilizing” governments to “uphold their legal obligations” and “urgently intervene”.The letter was signed by 14 Palestinian organizations including the Civic Coalition for Palestinian Rights in Jerusalem (CCPRJ) and the Palestinian Human Rights Organizations Council (PHROC).Considered a response to mass atrocities in the 1990s, more than 170 heads of state and government committed to the Responsibility to Protect doctrine in 2005.