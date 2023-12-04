0
Monday 4 December 2023 - 12:10

Iran, Oman Discuss Ways to End ‘Israeli’ War on Gaza

In a meeting in Tehran on Sunday, Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Sayyid Badr Albusaidi talked about a range of bilateral, regional and international issues, specifically the ways to end the ‘Israeli’ regime’s onslaught on Gaza.

They also stressed the need for constant joint efforts by the two countries at the regional and international levels to support the Palestinian nation and force the Zionist regime to stop its criminal aggression against Gaza and the West Bank.

The Iranian foreign minister lashed out at the Zionist regime for violating all international regulations and the Geneva Conventions and committing war crimes by killing over 16,000 Palestinians in only 50 days.

Amir Abdollahian also took a swipe at the US government for providing undeniable support for the ‘Israeli’ war crimes in Gaza and the West Bank.

He also called for “effective action” by the Muslim nations and the international community to put an immediate end to the ‘Israeli’ strikes on Gaza, lift the blockade on the besieged enclave, open the border crossings to deliver aids to the region, and prevent the forced displacement of Palestinians.

For his part, the Omani foreign minister hailed the close and constructive consultations with Iran at the bilateral, regional and international levels.

Condemning the Zionist regime’s barbaric strikes on Gaza and the West bank, Albusaidi called for the international community’s urgent measures to stop the ‘Israeli’ crimes.

At least 15,500 Palestinians have been killed in ‘Israeli’ strikes in Gaza since October 7.

The Zionist regime’s military has widened its ground offensive in southern Gaza as Palestinian officials say more than 800 people have been killed since Saturday.
