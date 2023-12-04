Iraqi Resistance Targets US Occupation Bases in the Region

Islam Times - The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, representing the nation's anti-terror forces, declared new strikes on American occupation forces, targeting two US occupation bases in eastern Syria and western Iraq.

A late Sunday statement from the Iraqi resistance reported a barrage of missiles hitting the US occupation military base near Syria’s al-Khazra village.Additionally, the resistance conducted a drone attack on US forces stationed at Ain al-Assad Airbase in Iraq's al-Anbar province.These retaliatory actions followed an earlier announcement confirming the deaths of five fighters in a US airstrike on their northern Iraqi base, emphasizing their commitment to resisting US presence until the complete departure of American forces from Iraq.Confirming the US airstrike against the Islamic Resistance positions, an unnamed US military official mentioned targeting "a drone staging site" near Kirkuk in northern Iraq.Attacks on US interests have surged over the past two months in Iraq, fueled by anti-US sentiments over Washington's unwavering support for the ‘Israeli’ crimes in Gaza.The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for striking al-Harir Airbase in the Kurdistan region, where US military forces and trainers are stationed, using an explosive-laden drone to destroy the target.In recent weeks, similar attacks on the same base were reported by the resistance, with strikes on November 19, 22, and earlier on November 15 at the Ain al-Assad Airbase, where US occupation forces are stationed.