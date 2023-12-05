Iran Leaves No Hostile Action Unanswered, Spokesman Says
Story Code : 1100387
Asked about the martyrdom of two IRGC military advisers in Syria at the hands of the Zionist regime, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said at a press conference on Monday, “Iran responds to any violation of its interests in the region and will do so (in the future).”
“No action against Iran, its interests, or our advisory forces will go unanswered,” he underlined.
The spokesman reminded the enemies that not a single anti-Iranian measure will remain unanswered.
The IRGC announced in a statement on Saturday that two of its forces had been martyred by the Zionist regime during an advisory mission in the Islamic resistance’s battlefront in Syria.