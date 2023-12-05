Yemeni Attacks Prompt Israel to Mull Closure of Eilat Port

Islam Times - An economic media outlet within the Zionist regime suggested the effectiveness of Yemeni “threats”, saying they have potentially led Israel to temporarily shut down the Eilat port due to a significant decline in ship visits.

The economic Hebrew-language newspaper Globes detailed the detrimental impact of Yemeni forces' naval operations against the Israeli regime on the Eilat port. Local Eilat media verified reports that the port is considering layoffs and port gate closures due to insufficient activity, notifying government ministries of the situation. As a result, the ministry of industries deliberated over the port's closure.The economic outlet cited Gideon Galbar, the port's manager, noting that Yemeni threats have disrupted ship traffic, affecting vessels from the Mediterranean Sea and distant regions like Japan, India, and China.Import volumes through the Eilat port have drastically decreased, leading maritime transport companies to favor Haifa Port over Eilat.Maritime firms highlight a substantial hike in transportation expenses to occupied Palestine, emphasizing that after the threats posed to ships heading to Israel through the Red Sea following the Gaza conflict last October, these costs have markedly surged.Referring to Frachtus' report, Globes stated: "The cost of transporting goods from China to the Ashdod port initially increased by 9% and, in the past two weeks, it has risen by 14%."The company stressed that the seizure and targeting of Israeli ships in the Red Sea area force these ships to change their routes, significantly escalating transportation expenses. Consequently, this has inflicted substantial damage on Israel's economy and trade, particularly as many of Israel's export goods remain at the port.The outlet highlighted a stark contrast in vehicle imports, stating that among 105,000 intended entries, only 37,000 to 47,000 vehicles reached the port, a substantial drop from Eilat's handling of over 90,000 imports last year.