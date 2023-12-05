0
Tuesday 5 December 2023 - 00:35

Yemeni Attacks Prompt Israel to Mull Closure of Eilat Port

Story Code : 1100388
Yemeni Attacks Prompt Israel to Mull Closure of Eilat Port
The economic Hebrew-language newspaper Globes detailed the detrimental impact of Yemeni forces' naval operations against the Israeli regime on the Eilat port. Local Eilat media verified reports that the port is considering layoffs and port gate closures due to insufficient activity, notifying government ministries of the situation. As a result, the ministry of industries deliberated over the port's closure.

The economic outlet cited Gideon Galbar, the port's manager, noting that Yemeni threats have disrupted ship traffic, affecting vessels from the Mediterranean Sea and distant regions like Japan, India, and China.

Import volumes through the Eilat port have drastically decreased, leading maritime transport companies to favor Haifa Port over Eilat.

Maritime firms highlight a substantial hike in transportation expenses to occupied Palestine, emphasizing that after the threats posed to ships heading to Israel through the Red Sea following the Gaza conflict last October, these costs have markedly surged.

Referring to Frachtus' report, Globes stated: "The cost of transporting goods from China to the Ashdod port initially increased by 9% and, in the past two weeks, it has risen by 14%."

The company stressed that the seizure and targeting of Israeli ships in the Red Sea area force these ships to change their routes, significantly escalating transportation expenses. Consequently, this has inflicted substantial damage on Israel's economy and trade, particularly as many of Israel's export goods remain at the port.

The outlet highlighted a stark contrast in vehicle imports, stating that among 105,000 intended entries, only 37,000 to 47,000 vehicles reached the port, a substantial drop from Eilat's handling of over 90,000 imports last year.
Comment


Featured Stories
UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran
UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran
No International Organization Tries to Stop the ‘Israeli’ Killing Machine: Raisi
No International Organization Tries to Stop the ‘Israeli’ Killing Machine: Raisi
4 December 2023
Muslim American Activists Launch ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign over Israel Stance
Muslim American Activists Launch ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign over Israel Stance
4 December 2023
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Deadly Bombing at Philippine Catholic Mass
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Deadly Bombing at Philippine Catholic Mass
4 December 2023
Hamas: No More Prisoner Exchanges Until Complete End of Israeli War
Hamas: No More Prisoner Exchanges Until Complete End of Israeli War
3 December 2023
US Base in Iraq’s Erbil Attacked by Drone
US Base in Iraq’s Erbil Attacked by Drone
3 December 2023
Israel
Israel's Overnight Airstrikes near Damascus Strongly Condemned by Syria
3 December 2023
EU Highlights Iran’s Role in Settlement of Gaza Crisis
EU Highlights Iran’s Role in Settlement of Gaza Crisis
3 December 2023
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
2 December 2023
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus
2 December 2023
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
2 December 2023
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
1 December 2023
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime's Allegations on Chemical Weapons Violation
1 December 2023