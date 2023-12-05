0
Tuesday 5 December 2023 - 00:39

UNRWA: Number of Displaced Persons in Gaza Strip Nears 1.9 Million

"Almost 1.9 million people (or over 80 percent of the population) have been displaced across the Gaza Strip since 7 October," it said, adding that at least 60,000 residents of the enclave found refuge at UNRWA shelters in a period from November 30 to December 2.

"As of 2 December, almost 1.2 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) were sheltering in 156 UNRWA installations across all five governorates of the Gaza Strip, including in the North and Gaza City," it said. "Nearly 1 million IDPs were sheltering in 99 facilities in the Middle, Khan Younis and Rafah areas.

According to the agency, each of its facilities is accommodating around 10,300 people, or four times as many as they can hold, TASS reported.

Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group conducted Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 15,523 Palestinians, mostly women and children, injured 41,316 others, and left vast swathes of Gaza in ruins.
