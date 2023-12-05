0
Tuesday 5 December 2023 - 00:45

Red Cross Chief Arrives in Gaza, Says Suffering 'Intolerable'

Story Code : 1100392
The International Committee of the Red Cross on Monday said ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric's travel to the region would happen in several stages with "a visit to Israel (Occupied Lands) expected over the coming weeks."

"I have arrived in Gaza, where people's suffering is intolerable," Spoljaric said on X, formerly Twitter. 

"It is unacceptable that civilians have no safe place to go in Gaza, and with a military siege in place there is also no adequate humanitarian response currently possible," she added in an ICRC statement.

Spoljaric, whose organisation has faced criticism from both sides in the conflict for not providing adequate help to Israeli hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, insists that "all those deprived of liberty must be treated humanely."

Her visit comes after full-scale fighting resumed Friday following the collapse of a week-long truce brokered by Qatar and Egypt, during which Israeli regime and Hamas exchanged scores of hostages and prisoners.

Israel launched a war on Gaza and the Hamas movement in retaliation for the Palestinian Resistance group's October 7 attacks that killed about 1,200 Israeli settlers and soldiers and saw 240 captives taken, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel's military said on Sunday it had carried out around 10,000 air strikes since the war started.

Nearly 16,00 Palestinians have been martyred while 42,000 have been wounded in the Israeli regime attacks since Oct. 7, according to Gaza health ministry.
