Another Israeli Raid in West Bank Wounds 15 Palestinians

Islam Times - At least 15 Palestinians were injured during an Israeli raid on the West Bank on Monday.

Local Palestinian sources reported that Israeli raids took place in the Qalandiya refugee camp and Kafr Aqab in the occupied West Bank.At least 15 Palestinians have been wounded, four of them seriously, in the raids, it said, according to Al Jazeera.The Israeli regime started the war against Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements launched the surprise Operation al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.According to Gaza’s health ministry, more than 15,500 Palestinians have been killed and over 41,300 others wounded since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal war on the coastal territory.