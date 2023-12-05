Al-Qassam Brigades Pound Occupied Lands with Rocket Fire

Islam Times - Al-Qassam Brigades pounded Ashkelon and other cities in central occupied lands in retaliation for brutal aggression on Gaza with rockets, local media reported.

Al-Qassam Brigades pounds Ashkelon in retaliation for brutal aggression on Gaza on Monday, Al-Manar reported.Sirens were activated in the Pri Gan, Sufa and Nir Yitzhak town near the border with Gaza, Haaretz reported.Alarms were activated in the central towns of Ramat Gan, Kiryat Ono, Savyon, Yehud-Monoson and Or Yehuda.Sirens were also activated in the central city of Petah Tikva and surrounding areas – Ganei Tikva, Ma'as, Gat Rimon and Givat Hashlosha.The sirens were activated in the Shtula and Matat regions, according to Haaretz report.Israel started the war against Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements launched the surprise Operation al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.According to Gaza’s health ministry, more than 15,500 Palestinians have been killed and over 41,300 others wounded since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal war on the coastal territory.