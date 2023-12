Islam Times - Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri, who has traveled to Iraq, met and held talks with the Head of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Faleh al-Fayaz, and Iraqi President Abdul Latif.

Earlier on Saturday, Major General Bagheri met with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior of Iraq.The two sides discussed defense and security issues, implementation of joint exercises, and continued disarmament of terrorist groups in the northern region of Iraq.