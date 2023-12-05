Israel Attacks Two School in Gaza, 50 Martyred

Islam Times - The Israeli regime's fighters bombarded two schools in the Gaza Strip, which were the settlement places of the people who were displaced due to the Israeli war on Gaza.

The primary figures say that 50 people lost their lives in the air raids and a large number of others have been severely wounded in the schools located in al-Daraj quarter.Palestine's Ministry of Health reported the martyrdom of a Palestinian youth; he was shot dead by the Israeli forces in Qalandiya, north of the occupied al-Quds.With the Palestinian youth martyred, the number of people martyred in the West Bank since the current year reached 465, of whom 275 were martyred from October 7.Also, 14 Palestinians were injured in the clashes in the Qalandiya camp and Kafr Aqab settlement in the north of occupied al-Quds, three of them were reported to be in critical condition.The Israeli army is continuing its attack on the Gaza Strip; since the beginning of the attacks on October 7, over 15,800 Palestinians were martyred, the Gazan Ministry of Health reported.The ministry announced that 70 percent of the victims are women and children.