Hezbollah Fighters Strike More Israeli Occupation Sites on Lebanon Border

Islam Times - The Islamic Resistance fighters continued on Saturday attacking the Israeli occupation sites on the Lebanon border in support of the Gaza people and resistance.

Hezbollah military media issued consecutive statements to clarify the details of the attacks on the enemy sites.The first statement mentioned that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 11:00, the artillery bunkers in ‘Khirbet Ma’er’ Site with missiles, scoring direct hits.The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:50 PM on Saturday, December 2, 2023, Al-Raheb site and its protector with appropriate weapons, resulting in a direct hit, the second statement read.The third statement indicated that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:50 PM on Saturday, December 2, 2023, the headquarters of the 91st Brigade at Branit military base with the appropriate weapons, resulting in a direct hit.The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 01:40 PM on Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Rouweisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Shabaa Farms in Lebanon with the appropriate weapons, resulting in a direct hit, according to the fourth statement.The fifth statement pointed out that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 02:35 PM on Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Jal Al-Allam site with the appropriate weapons, resulting in a direct hit.The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:00 PM on Saturday, December 2, 2023, a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers in the vicinity of the Birket Risha site with the appropriate weapons, resulting in a direct hit, the sixth statement added.The seventh statement affirmed that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:10 PM on Saturday, December 2, 2023, Al-Raheb site with the appropriate weapons, resulting in a direct hit.According to the eighth statement, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:30 PM on Saturday, December 2, 2023, an Israeli military force during its presence in a house in Doviv settlement, with the appropriate weapons, and resulting direct hits.The ninth statement pointed out that Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:25 PM on Saturday, December 2, 2023, a second Israeli military force while inside a house in the Doviv settlement with the appropriate weapons, inflicting confirmed injuries.The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 04:25 PM on Saturday, December 2, 2023, Al-Marj site with the appropriate weapons, resulting in a direct hit, according to the tenth statement.The eleventh statement indicated that Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 04:25 on Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Al-Mutela site with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.The Islamic Resistance also mourned its fighter Khodor Salim Abboud [Fidaa], from Deir ‘Ames, South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duties on the path of liberating Al-Quds.On the other hand, the Israeli enemy bombarded several positions in Southern Lebanon, including Naqoura and Alma Al-Shaab outskirts.