0
Tuesday 5 December 2023 - 01:00

Hezbollah Fighters Strike More Israeli Occupation Sites on Lebanon Border

Story Code : 1100400
Hezbollah Fighters Strike More Israeli Occupation Sites on Lebanon Border
Hezbollah military media issued consecutive statements to clarify the details of the attacks on the enemy sites.

The first statement mentioned that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 11:00, the artillery bunkers in ‘Khirbet Ma’er’ Site with missiles, scoring direct hits.

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:50 PM on Saturday, December 2, 2023, Al-Raheb site and its protector with appropriate weapons, resulting in a direct hit, the second statement read.

The third statement indicated that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:50 PM on Saturday, December 2, 2023, the headquarters of the 91st Brigade at Branit military base with the appropriate weapons, resulting in a direct hit.

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 01:40 PM on Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Rouweisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Shabaa Farms in Lebanon with the appropriate weapons, resulting in a direct hit, according to the fourth statement.

The fifth statement pointed out that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 02:35 PM on Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Jal Al-Allam site with the appropriate weapons, resulting in a direct hit.

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:00 PM on Saturday, December 2, 2023, a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers in the vicinity of the Birket Risha site with the appropriate weapons, resulting in a direct hit, the sixth statement added.

The seventh statement affirmed that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:10 PM on Saturday, December 2, 2023, Al-Raheb site with the appropriate weapons, resulting in a direct hit.

According to the eighth statement, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:30 PM on Saturday, December 2, 2023, an Israeli military force during its presence in a house in Doviv settlement, with the appropriate weapons, and resulting direct hits.

The ninth statement pointed out that Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:25 PM on Saturday, December 2, 2023, a second Israeli military force while inside a house in the Doviv settlement with the appropriate weapons, inflicting confirmed injuries.

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 04:25 PM on Saturday, December 2, 2023, Al-Marj site with the appropriate weapons, resulting in a direct hit, according to the tenth statement.

The eleventh statement indicated that Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 04:25 on Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Al-Mutela site with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.

The Islamic Resistance also mourned its fighter Khodor Salim Abboud [Fidaa], from Deir ‘Ames, South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duties on the path of liberating Al-Quds.

On the other hand, the Israeli enemy bombarded several positions in Southern Lebanon, including Naqoura and Alma Al-Shaab outskirts.
Comment


Featured Stories
UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran
UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran
No International Organization Tries to Stop the ‘Israeli’ Killing Machine: Raisi
No International Organization Tries to Stop the ‘Israeli’ Killing Machine: Raisi
4 December 2023
Muslim American Activists Launch ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign over Israel Stance
Muslim American Activists Launch ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign over Israel Stance
4 December 2023
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Deadly Bombing at Philippine Catholic Mass
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Deadly Bombing at Philippine Catholic Mass
4 December 2023
Hamas: No More Prisoner Exchanges Until Complete End of Israeli War
Hamas: No More Prisoner Exchanges Until Complete End of Israeli War
3 December 2023
US Base in Iraq’s Erbil Attacked by Drone
US Base in Iraq’s Erbil Attacked by Drone
3 December 2023
Israel
Israel's Overnight Airstrikes near Damascus Strongly Condemned by Syria
3 December 2023
EU Highlights Iran’s Role in Settlement of Gaza Crisis
EU Highlights Iran’s Role in Settlement of Gaza Crisis
3 December 2023
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
2 December 2023
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus
2 December 2023
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
2 December 2023
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
1 December 2023
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime's Allegations on Chemical Weapons Violation
1 December 2023