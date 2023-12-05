0
Tuesday 5 December 2023 - 01:03

Nigerian Air Force Jet Drops Bomb, Killing 77 Civilians

Musa Ibrahim, a resident told Iran Press correspondent that the incident occurred around 12:30 am on Monday and there is apprehension that the death toll may increase.

When contacted, Samuel Aruwan, Overseeing Commissioner for Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, did not provide casualty figures, stating that the government would address the media in a press conference at the Government House.

Since 2017, more than 300 civilians are reported to have been killed by airstrikes that the Nigerian air force claimed were intended for bandits or members of the Takfiri Boko Haram terrorists but instead hit civilians.
