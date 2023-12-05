Four Killed Including Two Children in Stabbing Attack in NY

Islam Times - Four people, including two children, have been killed and three others injured following a stabbing in Queens, New York.

Police called to the Far Rockaway neighborhood in the early hours of Sunday and found the victims in a home that had been set on fire.The male suspect stabbed two police officers before being shot by one of the injured officers.The suspect was taken to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.In a press briefing at Jamaica Hospital, police confirmed that they received a 911 call at 05:10 local time (10:10 GMT), when a "young female caller stated that her cousin is killing her family members".