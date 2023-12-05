Head of Mossad Vows to Kill Hamas Leaders in Qatar, Turkey
"The cabinet set a goal for us, to take out Hamas. And we are determined to do it, this is our Munich," he said, referring to the 20-year-long Israeli operation to track down the terrorists responsible for the 1972 Munich Olympic attacks.
In another excerpt, aired by Kan, the security official noted: "In every location, in Gaza, in the West Bank, in Lebanon, in Turkey, in Qatar, everywhere." "It will take a few years, but we will be there to do it," he added.