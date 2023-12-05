Head of Mossad Vows to Kill Hamas Leaders in Qatar, Turkey

Islam Times - Israel’s intelligence is ready to eliminate the leaders of the Palestinian radical group Hamas worldwide, including in Qatar and Turkey where some of them are located, according to an audio recording of remarks made by Director of Israel’s Security Agency Ronen Bar aired by Kan Radio.

"The cabinet set a goal for us, to take out Hamas. And we are determined to do it, this is our Munich," he said, referring to the 20-year-long Israeli operation to track down the terrorists responsible for the 1972 Munich Olympic attacks.In another excerpt, aired by Kan, the security official noted: "In every location, in Gaza, in the West Bank, in Lebanon, in Turkey, in Qatar, everywhere." "It will take a few years, but we will be there to do it," he added.