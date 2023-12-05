0
Tuesday 5 December 2023 - 03:57

Families of Israeli Captives: Government’s “Ignoring Us is Humiliating”

Story Code : 1100409
Israeli media reported that the families of the captives were outraged over being ignored after they asked for a meeting with the war cabinet two days ago, after the truce broke down and hostage releases halted.

“All we ask is that the cabinet meet with us today, we deserve it, this ignoring us is humiliating,” Yael Adar, mother of an Israeli held captive in Gaza, told a press conference on Monday.

“If they don’t meet with us by eight tonight we will need to ask what look into what to do to step up our protests,” she said, adding that the Israeli families will hold a protest near the Israeli Defense Ministry complex in Tel Aviv and stay there.

She noted that the families “want to be reassured that freeing the hostages remains the government’s priority after Israel recalled its negotiators from talks and resumed its Gaza ground offensive,” The Times of Israel reported.

For his part, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied such accusations and said a meeting with them had already been set for Wednesday.

“A meeting between the war cabinet and the families of the hostages was already set yesterday for Wednesday,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

“Due to the request from the families, the possibility of bringing it forward is being examined,” read the statement, according to the Israeli media.
