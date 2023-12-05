Corruption Trial of Israeli PM Resumes After 2-Month Hiatus

Islam Times - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial on corruption charges resumed on Monday after a two-month hiatus.

The Jerusalem District Court will hear a number of testimonies in the accusations against the Israeli premier, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in one case, and charges of fraud and breach of trust in two other cases. He denies wrongdoing.Netanyahu is exempt from attending the court hearings, but he may be asked to testify within a few months, according to Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.The first session of Netanyahu's corruption trial was held on May 24, 2020.The trial was scheduled to continue through October but was halted following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.Israel launched a retaliatory military campaign against the Gaza Strip, which left more than 15,500 Palestinians dead. The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.