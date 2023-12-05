WHO Asks “Israel” to Spare Gaza Warehouse

Islam Times - The “Israel” Occupation Forces [IOF] has notified the World Health Organization that its personnel must evacuate a medical warehouse in southern Gaza, WHO head Dr. Tedros Adhenom Ghebreyesus said on Monday. The WHO has asked the “Israeli” military to reconsider.

“Israeli” troops resumed attacks in the Palestinian enclave on Saturday, targeting the south of Gaza after a humanitarian ceasefire with Hamas expired.The IOF sent the WHO a note to “remove our supplies from our medical warehouse in southern Gaza within 24 hours, as ground operations will put it beyond use,” Tedros wrote on X [formerly Twitter].“We appeal to ‘Israel’ to withdraw the order, and take every possible measure to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and humanitarian facilities,” the WHO director added.After air and artillery strikes, the “Israeli” entity eventually sent ground troops into Gaza, cutting the enclave in half and blowing up the Palestinian parliament building in mid-November.The attack on the south will be “no less powerful” than the attack on the north, IOF Chief of Staff General Herzi Halevi said on Sunday.Meanwhile, the head of “Israeli” security service Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, has vowed to hunt down every member of Hamas “everywhere, in Gaza, in the West Bank, in Lebanon, in Turkey, in Qatar,” even if it takes “years” to do so.According to the Gaza health authority, at least 15,200 civilians have been killed by the “Israeli” aggression on the besieged Strip, around 70% of them women and children. With the enclave’s healthcare system in ruins, the exact toll might be even higher, they said.The “Israeli” entity started its war on Gaza on October 7 after resistance groups launched Operation al-Aqsa Flood in response to the regime’s intensified crimes against Palestinians.The entity has also blocked supply of water, food, electricity, and medicines to Gaza, plunging the coastal area into a humanitarian crisis. The regime has been defying global calls for a ceasefire as well.