Tuesday 5 December 2023 - 22:42

Four ASEAN States Witnessed 26 Disasters Last Week: AHA Center

Four ASEAN States Witnessed 26 Disasters Last Week: AHA Center
Indonesia’s disaster management agency BNPB reported floods, landslides, and wind-related events in Aceh, Banten, Jakarta, West Java, East Java, Lampung, West Sumatra, and North Sumatra, Bernama reported.

Additionally, volcanic activity was reported for Mount Marapi volcano in West Sumatra, the centre highlighted in its weekly update.

As of Monday, the impact from volcanic activity resulted in 11 fatalities, 26 missing persons, and nine injuries, with authorities taking necessary actions to address the situation.

AHA Centre pointed out that the Philippines’ disaster management NDRRMC documented flooding incidents in Region II and XI, along with a 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Surigao del Sur on Dec 2.

The country’s volcanology institute, PHIVOLCS, reported a total of 1,279 aftershocks ranging from 1.4 magnitude to 6.6 magnitude.

The impacts of the earthquake had affected 2,600 individuals from 529 families, resulting in one fatality and two injuries while damages include six houses and two bridges.

In Malaysia, the disaster management agency NADMA reported flooding in Johor and Kelantan while the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation in Thailand reported strong winds and flooding incidents in several provinces of the Southern region.
