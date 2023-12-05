UK Allegation of Iran’s Role in Red Sea Attacks Baseless: Spokesman

Islam Times - The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson dismissed the ‘groundless’ accusation the UK government has made against Iran regarding the recent attacks on commercial ships off the costs of Yemen in the Red Sea.

In a statement on Tuesday, Nasser Kanaani rejected the UK’s “baseless and unfounded” allegation that Iran has had a connection with the Red Sea attacks.He said such accusations against Iran that have been leveled with political purposes reveal the British officials’ attempts at inverting the realities on the ground in the region and indicate their being influenced by the preferences of the third parties, including the child-killing Zionist regime.Condemning the unconstructive words and deeds by a number of UK authorities, whom he slammed as a cause of threat to regional and international peace and stability, Kanaani said, “As we have already made it clear, the resistance groups in the region do not take orders from the Islamic Republic of Iran to counter and respond to the child-killing Zionist regime’s war crimes and genocide. Those groups make decisions and take action of their own volition and according to the tenets, priorities and interests of their countries and people.”The spokesman advised the UK officials to condemn the Israeli regime’s crimes instead of making groundless accusations and focus their efforts on stopping the Zionist regime’s war crimes against the Palestinian people and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza in accordance with international law.At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7.The Zionist regime has ramped up attacks across the Gaza Strip, including near hospitals and in the south of the besieged enclave where ground operation is intensifying.