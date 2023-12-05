Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens in Khan Younis, Nuseirat Refugee Camp

Islam Times - Palestinian news agency Wafa reported a devastating toll of at least 50 casualties resulting from Israeli military strikes targeting the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza and Khan Younis in the southern region.

Wafa further noted that numerous wounded individuals were rushed to Nasser Hospital in the city, emphasizing the severity of the situation.The onslaught has inflicted immense hardship on Palestinians residing in the Gaza Strip, particularly those in Khan Younis and Rafah cities, along with the 1.5 million evacuees relocated southwards amid the Israeli military's bombardment of northern Gaza.Witnesses described an incessant barrage of heavy artillery shelling, unrelenting airstrikes, and widespread bombardment, resulting in the near-complete destruction of residential homes and essential public facilities on the eastern side of Khan Younis.As the night unfolded, amid heavy bombardment, civilians were ordered to evacuate, exacerbating the chaos and rendering rescue operations perilous for those stranded or injured in areas like Abasan al-Kabira and Bani Suheila.Attempts by ambulances to reach the affected areas and aid the stranded populace were hindered as they came under fire, preventing the evacuation of the injured or retrieval of those deceased during the overnight assault.The Israeli military's reported encirclement of the Jabalia refugee camp follows its destruction of what they term as "terrorist infrastructure." Jabalia, the largest camp in Gaza, has faced Israeli air attacks since October 7, resulting in significant casualties and infrastructure damage.The Israeli actions aimed at relocating Palestinians in Gaza to a confined area in the south are raising concerns about aid delivery and the heightened risk of disease outbreak, warned Bushra Khalidi, a legal expert and rights campaigner with Oxfam.Expressing concerns over the inhumane conditions forced upon Gaza's population, Khalidi highlighted the dire situation, comparing the limited space to that of London's Heathrow airport and citing the rapid spread of diseases like cholera and gastroenteritis due to congested living conditions. “People are not getting better because conditions are not allowing them to get better,” she said.