Hamas Rocket Strikes Israeli Military Base Housing Nuclear-Capable Missiles: Report

A Hamas rocket reportedly struck an Israeli military base on October 7 where numerous nuclear-capable missiles are believed to be stored, according to a recent report.

The rocket caused a fire near storage facilities at the Sdot Micha base in central occupied Palestine, as disclosed by the New York Times on Monday.Despite Israel's non-acknowledgment, whistleblowers, US officials, and satellite data estimate the presence of 25 to 50 nuclear-capable Jericho missile launchers at the Sdot Micha base. It remains unknown how many nuclear weapons Israel possesses.This previously unreported attack marks the first instance of a Hamas strike reaching so close to Israel's nuclear-capable missiles.It is uncertain whether Hamas has knowledge of the base's contents or targeted it as one of several military sites during the October 7 Al-Aqsa Storm operation.The Palestinian resistance movement and Israel have not provided comments on the strike at Sdot Micha.The rocket hit the base, situated 15 miles west of Jerusalem al-Quds, around 10 a.m., striking a small ravine near the Jericho missile facility, according to the Times.NASA satellite images reveal the charred aftermath of the rocket's explosion, documenting efforts to extinguish the brush fire ignited by the blast.Despite the destruction of 40 acres at the base, the fire did not reach any suspected Jericho missile facilities. It remains unclear if more than one rocket reached Sdot Micha, but on October 7, numerous missiles from Gaza stretched into occupied territories as the Iron Dome air defense system struggled to handle the volume of artillery.Hans Kristensen, director of the Federation of American Scientists’ Nuclear Information Project, highlighted that even if the fire had reached the missile facility, the underground storage building could withstand the damage. However, he emphasized the risks posed by a fire of that magnitude reaching a critical munitions depot, stating, "All sorts of things can go wrong."Recent satellite images depict new berms and barriers around the area where the rocket landed, indicating efforts to enhance Sdot Micha's defense against potential future attacks.Israel is widely suspected of having significant nuclear capabilities, but has for decades maintained a policy of deliberate ambiguity, neither confirming nor denying that it possesses such weaponry. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Israel is estimated to have 80 nuclear warheads, 50 of which are capable of being launched by Jericho II medium-range ballistic missiles.Hamas-led resistance groups on October 7 launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm, a surprise attack on occupied territories in response to the Israeli regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people. The raid was followed by an Israeli onslaught that has killed nearly 16,000 Palestinians in Gaza.