Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will travel to Moscow on Thursday, December 7.

Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, the Iranian president will visit Russia at the official invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.The main topics of discussion during the one-day visit will be the expansion of economic relations between Iran and Russia, regional and international issues, and the latest developments in Palestine and Gaza.It will be the Iranian president’s second visit to Russia after he took office in August 2021.