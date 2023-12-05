0
Tuesday 5 December 2023 - 23:04

Human Rights Groups Sue Netherlands over Sending F-35 Parts to Israel

Human Rights Groups Sue Netherlands over Sending F-35 Parts to Israel
The groups presented their plea in court on Monday, asserting that the shipment of F-35 parts connects the Dutch government to Israel's use of these warplanes in the conflict in the besieged Gaza Strip, where more than 15,500 people, predominantly women and children, have been killed since October 7.

Lawyer Liesbeth Zegveld emphasized the Dutch government's obligation to halt the delivery of F-35 parts to Israel, citing international conventions, export laws, and principles of the laws of war.

“That is its obligation under ... article 1 of the Geneva Conventions, it is its obligation under the Genocide Treaty to prevent genocide, and it is its obligation under export law,” the lawsuit claims.

“Israel disregards the fundamental principles of the laws of war, such as distinguishing between civilian and military targets and the principle of proportionality,” in the bombing of Gaza, the groups said in the court filing.

The F-35 parts, belonging to the United States, are currently stored at Woensdrecht Air Base in the Netherlands. Despite concerns raised during Israel's conflict escalation, government records indicate the Dutch government approved the delivery of spare parts in the aftermath of the war's commencement.

According to government documents cited by Zegveld, warnings about potential breaches of war laws by the fighter jets did not deter the Dutch state from prioritizing economic interests and diplomatic reputation over these concerns.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) highlighted that the Dutch Foreign Ministry was aware of grave apprehensions regarding Israel's actions in Gaza but did not halt the parts' shipment.

In response, government lawyer Reimer Veldhuis urged the court to reject the injunction. “The suffering of the people of Gaza is great, and the state does not minimize that. But the law that governs armed conflict is not a simple calculation.”

A ruling is expected within two weeks and can be appealed.
