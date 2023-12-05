0
Tuesday 5 December 2023 - 23:06

UN General Assembly Passes Russia’s Resolution on Non-Deployment of Weapons in Space

Story Code : 1100619
The resolution, titled "No first placement of weapons in outer space" was supported by 127countries, while 50 voted against and 6 abstained. The document was co-authored by Belarus, China, Cuba, North Korea and Egypt, TASS reported.

The resolution calls on all states, especially those who possess space potential, to consider an option to adopt a political obligation to not be the first one to deploy weapons in space.

It also calls for prompt beginning of the work on the draft agreement on prevention of deployment of weapons in space based on the project, prepared by Russia and China, and presented in 2008 during the Conference on Disarmament.
