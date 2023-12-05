0
Tuesday 5 December 2023 - 23:12

UN Says Impossible to Create ‘Safe Zones’ in Gaza

Story Code : 1100622
UN Says Impossible to Create ‘Safe Zones’ in Gaza
“The so-called safe zones... are not scientific, they are not rational, they are not possible, and I think the authorities are aware of this,” James Elder, spokesman for the UN children's agency UNICEF, told reporters on Tuesday.

The Israeli military had initially focused its airstrikes on the north of the Gaza Strip, but it has begun hitting the southern regions more ferociously since a temporary pause in fighting broke down. The regime has dropped leaflets, warning Palestinians to flee to other areas.

UN agencies have warned that no place is currently safe in the narrow strip.

Elder said that the so-called safe zones “cannot be safe nor humanitarian when unilaterally declared” by the Israeli regime. He explained that in a real safe zone “you can guarantee the conditions of food, water, medicine and shelter.”

The pretence that there is a safe zone for Palestinians in Gaza is “callous,” he insisted.

Around 16,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed across Gaza since October 7 when the war began, and more than 80 percent of the territory’s population has been displaced.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Resistance Group Warns US Will Pay Dearly for Killing Its Members in Kirkuk
Iraqi Resistance Group Warns US Will Pay Dearly for Killing Its Members in Kirkuk
Dutch Rights Groups Take Gov’t to Court Over Arms to “Israel”
Dutch Rights Groups Take Gov’t to Court Over Arms to “Israel”
5 December 2023
Turkey’s Erdogan: Bibi Must Be Charged by ICC
Turkey’s Erdogan: Bibi Must Be Charged by ICC
5 December 2023
Telecommunications, Internet Down in Gaza as “Israeli” Strikes Intensify
Telecommunications, Internet Down in Gaza as “Israeli” Strikes Intensify
5 December 2023
UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran
UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran
4 December 2023
No International Organization Tries to Stop the ‘Israeli’ Killing Machine: Raisi
No International Organization Tries to Stop the ‘Israeli’ Killing Machine: Raisi
4 December 2023
Muslim American Activists Launch ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign over Israel Stance
Muslim American Activists Launch ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign over Israel Stance
4 December 2023
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Deadly Bombing at Philippine Catholic Mass
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Deadly Bombing at Philippine Catholic Mass
4 December 2023
Hamas: No More Prisoner Exchanges Until Complete End of Israeli War
Hamas: No More Prisoner Exchanges Until Complete End of Israeli War
3 December 2023
US Base in Iraq’s Erbil Attacked by Drone
US Base in Iraq’s Erbil Attacked by Drone
3 December 2023
Israel
Israel's Overnight Airstrikes near Damascus Strongly Condemned by Syria
3 December 2023
EU Highlights Iran’s Role in Settlement of Gaza Crisis
EU Highlights Iran’s Role in Settlement of Gaza Crisis
3 December 2023
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
2 December 2023