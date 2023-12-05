0
Tuesday 5 December 2023 - 23:14

Local Afghan Media Report of Blast in Kabul

Story Code : 1100623
Local Afghan Media Report of Blast in Kabul
Afghanistan's TOLO news agency announced in a breaking news piece that an explosion rocked Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan on Tuesday. ​

Tolo cited eyewitnesses as saying that the explosion occurred around 19:00 (local time) in the fifth Security District in the capital. 

According to informed sources, a car belonging to Taliban forces was targeted.

Also, so far, no more information and news about this has been published in the media, and the Taliban officials in Afghanistan have not commented on this.

No person or group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. 

This was the second explosion in the past days with local media reporting about a loud explosion in the west of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. The explosion happened in front of Mohammad Ali Jinnah Hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, a car was targeted in that blast too.
Comment


