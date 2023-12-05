British RAF Airforce Will Help Israel over Gaza

Islam Times - In a serious escalation of British backing for Israel, the Royal Air Force will conduct surveillance flights over Gaza, news media have found out.

The UK Ministry of Defence has revealed that it is sending several Shadow R1 reconnaissance aircraft to help the Israeli regime in Gaza aggression, the Socialist Worker website reported.A military spokesperson confirmed “surveillance flights over the eastern Mediterranean, including operating in air space over Israel and Gaza”.British sources claim that the unarmed aircraft have no military role. They say that “only information relating to hostage rescue will be passed to the relevant authorities responsible for hostage rescue”.That’s completely unbelievable. If the British had information about Hamas forces, does anyone think they would not tell the Zionist army? And how does overhead surveillance assist if, as is constantly said, Hamas keeps hostages in underground tunnels?The US has been playing the same lying game for weeks. It has flown drones over Gaza and off the coast of Lebanon at least since the start of November. US officials insisted that the intelligence gathered by the drones and shared with Israel is not used to conduct lethal strikes against Hamas leaders and positions.But several of these officials acknowledged to CNN news that any information “could also help track Hamas’s activities beyond holding hostages”. Britain previously sent warships and aircraft to the eastern Mediterranean to support Israel, but had not previously moved to back up the Israeli slaughter.But it may have allowed US drones to fly from the British base in Cyprus. Socialist Worker last month defied a state gagging notice about British SAS special forces in Cyprus.