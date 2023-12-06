0
Wednesday 6 December 2023 - 04:23

Turkey Warns Israel Against Targeting Hamas Members within Its Borders

Story Code : 1100663
Turkey Warns Israel Against Targeting Hamas Members within Its Borders
The warning comes after the Head of Israel's Shin Bet Domestic Security Service Ronen Bar, said Hamas members living in Qatar, Lebanon and Turkey would be targeted.

"Any such attitude would have serious consequences," an intelligence source told Turkey's Anadolu Agency, adding that other countries had tried to carry out "illegal activities" on its soil in the past and that no one would be allowed to do so in the future.

The comments came as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the "butcher of Gaza" in a speech on Monday, adding that "we are preparing to put him on trial".

Speaking about Israel's attacks on Gaza, Erdogan said, "The UN, which was established for global security, cannot even protect its own employees from Israeli barbarism. Israel's massacre has accelerated, I salute the resisting Gaza."

"Netanyahu, who is currently the butcher of Gaza, will be tried as the butcher of Gaza, just like Milosevic," added Erdogan referring to the former Serbian leader who was charged by an international court for war crimes in connection with the Bosnian, Croatian and Kosovo wars during the 1990s.

The comments from Erdogan came as Israeli forces continued their bombing of Gaza, while two Palestinians were also killed in raids in the occupied West Bank.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Resistance Group Warns US Will Pay Dearly for Killing Its Members in Kirkuk
Iraqi Resistance Group Warns US Will Pay Dearly for Killing Its Members in Kirkuk
Dutch Rights Groups Take Gov’t to Court Over Arms to “Israel”
Dutch Rights Groups Take Gov’t to Court Over Arms to “Israel”
5 December 2023
Turkey’s Erdogan: Bibi Must Be Charged by ICC
Turkey’s Erdogan: Bibi Must Be Charged by ICC
5 December 2023
Telecommunications, Internet Down in Gaza as “Israeli” Strikes Intensify
Telecommunications, Internet Down in Gaza as “Israeli” Strikes Intensify
5 December 2023
UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran
UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran
4 December 2023
No International Organization Tries to Stop the ‘Israeli’ Killing Machine: Raisi
No International Organization Tries to Stop the ‘Israeli’ Killing Machine: Raisi
4 December 2023
Muslim American Activists Launch ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign over Israel Stance
Muslim American Activists Launch ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign over Israel Stance
4 December 2023
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Deadly Bombing at Philippine Catholic Mass
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Deadly Bombing at Philippine Catholic Mass
4 December 2023
Hamas: No More Prisoner Exchanges Until Complete End of Israeli War
Hamas: No More Prisoner Exchanges Until Complete End of Israeli War
3 December 2023
US Base in Iraq’s Erbil Attacked by Drone
US Base in Iraq’s Erbil Attacked by Drone
3 December 2023
Israel
Israel's Overnight Airstrikes near Damascus Strongly Condemned by Syria
3 December 2023
EU Highlights Iran’s Role in Settlement of Gaza Crisis
EU Highlights Iran’s Role in Settlement of Gaza Crisis
3 December 2023
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
2 December 2023