Turkey Warns Israel Against Targeting Hamas Members within Its Borders

Islam Times - Turkey warned Israel that targeting Hamas members within its borders will result in "serious consequences" after Israeli officials said there would be a "Munich-like" response to the October 7 attacks.

The warning comes after the Head of Israel's Shin Bet Domestic Security Service Ronen Bar, said Hamas members living in Qatar, Lebanon and Turkey would be targeted."Any such attitude would have serious consequences," an intelligence source told Turkey's Anadolu Agency, adding that other countries had tried to carry out "illegal activities" on its soil in the past and that no one would be allowed to do so in the future.The comments came as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the "butcher of Gaza" in a speech on Monday, adding that "we are preparing to put him on trial".Speaking about Israel's attacks on Gaza, Erdogan said, "The UN, which was established for global security, cannot even protect its own employees from Israeli barbarism. Israel's massacre has accelerated, I salute the resisting Gaza.""Netanyahu, who is currently the butcher of Gaza, will be tried as the butcher of Gaza, just like Milosevic," added Erdogan referring to the former Serbian leader who was charged by an international court for war crimes in connection with the Bosnian, Croatian and Kosovo wars during the 1990s.The comments from Erdogan came as Israeli forces continued their bombing of Gaza, while two Palestinians were also killed in raids in the occupied West Bank.