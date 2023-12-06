US Special Envoy for Yemen to Visit Gulf to Provide Secure Shipping Lanes for Israeli Vessels

Islam Times - Timothy Lenderking, the US State Department’s special envoy to Yemen, will visit the Gulf this week to organise efforts to ensure marine security in the Red Sea, the department stated on Tuesday.

The journey also seeks to underscore how critical it is to keep the war between “Israel” and Hamas.According to the Foreign Ministry, Lenderking will meet with important maritime industry partners to guarantee the security of international commerce.According to White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the US is in talks with “other countries” to establish a maritime task force in the Red Sea with the goal of securing the safe“We are in talks with other countries about a maritime task force of sorts, involving the ships from partner nations, alongside the United States in ensuring safe passage of ships in the Red Sea, those talks are ongoing as we speak, I don’t have anything formal to announce,” Sullivan stated in a press conference.Sullivan stated that the US will carry out broad consultations in order to develop a response that will involve a wide range of nations. Further reports will thereafter be made available to the public. This coincides with a rise in Red Sea activities by the Yemeni resistance group aimed at Israeli vessels.The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) declared earlier on Sunday that they would pick up where they left off against the Israeli occupation, having resumed their assault on the Gaza Strip early on Friday.“We will continue to target the Zionist occupation entity with crushing and painful strikes,” Brigadier General Yahya Saree, a spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces warned.After the Resistance imposed a seven-day ceasefire on the Israeli occupation, the Yemeni Armed Forces earlier stopped attacking Israeli targets in occupied Palestine with missiles and drones.Given Yemen’s longstanding commitment to defending the Palestinian Resistance against aggression, a statement in reaction to “Israel’s” repeated airstrikes on the Gaza Strip was expected.